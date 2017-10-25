Ticket travails of football fans

Salt Lake: Confusion over ticket availability, glitches in online booking and snaking queues - football fans are being forced to dribble past multiple obstacles to watch Brazil take on England in the FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final at Salt Lake stadium on Wednesday. Football fans started queuing up outside the two booking counters at gates 1 and 4 of Salt Lake stadium from as early as 4am on Tuesday to collect tickets bought online. Serpentine queues had already formed when the booking counters opened at 10am. Sayak Dey, 26 left his New Barrackpore home at 5am on Tuesday after having managed to book his tickets at 11.45 the night before. "When I reached the stadium, there was a snaking queue already. I finally got my hands on the tickets around 12pm, a three-hour wait later," Dey said. Also in the queue were thousands who had thought some tickets would be sold over the counter. They started protesting when they realised there would be no over-the-counter sales. Cops armed with loud hailers had to announce that only online tickets would be handed out. Those who had bought tickets online had had a tough time as well with the FIFA website crashing several times on Monday night. They managed to get hold of their tickets after waiting under the blazing sun for nearly two hours on Tuesday. After the semi-final was shifted from Guwahati to calcutta, the FIFA website announced that tickets to Wednesday's match would be sold online around 8.30pm on Monday. Sreyashi Guha, a third-year student of English at Jadavpur University, had to survive six "crashes" before she managed received a confirmation mail for her bookings. "Twice it showed that all the tickets had been sold out but when I refreshed the page, the bookings were open once again," she said. The travails of booking tickets online was the common thread of conversation among those waiting in queue. Arindam Roy, 44, an employee of Calcutta Port Trust, got to know at 6pm on Monday that tickets were on sale. He could finally complete the transaction a little after midnight. "The first time I logged in at 6.30pm, I was behind 18,000. But the page led me to the tickets for the final, which were already sold out. I tried again at 8.30pm and was timed out after 10 minutes. At 9pm, I was behind 88,000 people. Finally I got my tickets after midnight," said the Mohun Bagan fan who will take his two brothers and sister to the match. Even booking online and waiting in queue did not bear fruit for all. Amit Banerjee of Howrah said money was debited from his account thrice but he did not receive a confirmation mail. "I was told at the counter that I would be getting a refund," he said. But it's tickets Amit wants, not a refund. FIFA had only words of consolation and a refund, in case of money deducted without booking, to offer: "Yesterday was a very challenging day for everyone involved in hosting the FIFA U17 World Cup. We also know it was a challenging day too for many fans... From the moment tickets were put on sale at 20:30 IST, until today (12:30), more than one million people tried to access the ticketing portal of the service provider. "Tickets for the match have now SOLD OUT... Collectively, we are very sorry that a number of fans... experienced technical difficulties, a huge queue, and in some cases, a deduction of monies without confirmation of a ticket." Tickets can be collected at Milan Mela on Wednesday. Further queries can be addressed to [email protected] and [email protected]