This Month, That Year

Local 2015: Legendary footballer Pele comes to Salt Lake stadium on October 13. The Brazilian watches Atletico de Kolkata’s first home match against Kerala Blasters during the year’s ISL tournament. A crowd of 61,237 turns up for a glimpse of the icon. 2015: Swirl Eco Iskate, the ice skating rink, opens at Eco Tourism Park. It used artificial ice, that does not need to be kept at sub-zero temperatures and hence is cheaper than the older one at Ballygunge that had to be discontinued. The rink remains a popular tourist destination. National 1708: Sikh saint Guru Gobind Singh passes away on October 7. The 10th leader of the Sikhs, he introduced the Five Ks as sacred articles in their faith and established the Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism’s eternal Guru. 1954: Chandernagore is integrated into the state of West Bengal on October 2. It had been a French colony since 1673, but in 1948 the French government conducted a plebiscite whereby 97 per cent residents expressed their wish to merge with India. The handover takes place but the city preserves its French heritage. 1978: Durga, India’s first and the world’s second test tube baby is born on October 3 as the result of Dr Subhash Mukhopadhyay’s efforts. But Mukhopadhyay is harassed over his claims to the extent that he is forced to commit suicide in 1981. He is honoured for his achievement posthumously. Global 1914: American medical researcher and virologist Jonas Salk is born on October 28. He goes on to develop the polio vaccine in 1955. Salk refused to patent the vaccine so everyone could use it freely and he campaigned for the vaccination to be made mandatory. His birthday is later celebrated as World Polio Day.



1917: Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is executed by a firing squad in France on October 15 for being a spy for Germany during World War 1. Born Margaretha Zelle, she used Mata Hari as her stage name and her legacy as a femme fatale continues after her death, spawning several books, films and theatre productions. Sports and entertainment 1906: One of the greatest Indian painters, Raja Ravi Varma, is born on October 2. Varma’s style fuses European techniques and Indian sensibilities. He is best remembered for his works on Hindu deities and episodes from the Puranas. He creates affordable lithographs of his works, which go on to define the artistic tastes of the masses for decades to come. 1978: Cricketer Virender Sehwag is born on October 20. An aggressive batsman, he sets several records like scoring the highest runs by an Indian in Test cricket (319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008). This was also the fastest triple century in the history of international cricket (300 off 278 balls). Sehwag retired from international cricket in October 2015.