The English hurrah

England’s Phil Foden (No. 7 jersey) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Spain in the final of the U-17 FIFA World Cup at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday. England won the match 5-2. Picture by Gautam Bose Salt Lake: When England steamrollered the Spanish defence at the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the Salt Lake stadium, India’s Under-17 No. 10 was among the spectators in the stands. ABHIJIT SARKAR, the playmaker from Chinsurah whose Cup ended with India’s exit at the group stage, penned for Metro what he thought were the most pivotal moments of a “scintillating final”. England’s attacking opening The fast-paced opening by England was breathtaking. They could have scored in the first minute. With immaculate passing and unbelievable acceleration, they produced a chance from nowhere. The final shot by Gibbs-White was also immaculate and powerful. It was kept out by the goalie but the shot was special because he hit it off-balance. He was falling to the ground surrounded by defenders but still managed to pack such a lot of power. Spain’s second goal Teamwork made it special. This was one of the most exciting goals for me. Abel Ruiz’s cross from an impossible position near the right corner into the box, from there another perfect assist by Caesar Pina, and then that perfect, vigorous volley towards the far-post by Sergio Gomez. The post in the way This was the start of the English fightback. In the 43rd minute, Hudson-Odoi unleashed a right-footed long-ranger that was out of the range of the goalie. But it hit the post. I could feel the game was changing and England was beginning to play their pacy game. In the very next minute Brewster headed in England’s first. Abhijit Sarkar at the stadium on Saturday England’s equaliser This was as if to prove Sessegnon’s first assist for the Brewster goal wasn’t a fluke. Sessegnon did it again in the 58th minute. He was the man to provide this assist using his speed and tenacity, utilising the space on the left to send in the ball for a rushing Gibbs-White to tap it in. I was wondering at his stamina, especially because he wasn’t used to the humidity here. Foden’s first The Man City boy was impressive throughout the match and I thought it was only fair that he should also get a goal. In the end he got two but the first one stands out because of the build-up. An immaculate pass came to Hudson-Odoi from mid-field, who delivered a low cross to Foden at the far post to kick it into the back of the net. Foden then scored a second. Sessegnon’s goal-line clearance A great moment. It would be 3-3 at this stage otherwise. The Spanish corner was received by Abel Ruiz and he laid it into the centre. Chust headed the ball away from the goalie but the ever-reliable Sessegnon was on the goal line to kick it away.