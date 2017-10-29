The comfort of crowds

VALUE FOR MONEY: Kartikey Tripathi (extreme left) in Mr Abhimanyu; (above) Gulshanara Khatun in Batil Chithi You might or might not recognise Kartikey Tripathi from Dibakar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! or Srijit Mukherji's Begum Jaan. He played bit roles in both. In Mitali Ghoshal's 22 Yards, he played a character called Boston. Kartikey has a protean kind of face that can assume a variety of identities with ease. And while in films it has earned him "side roles", it is a good fit for theatre. At the mention of "theatre", something changes inside Kartikey - as if someone turned on a light within. The 25-year-old comes from a non-theatre background, studied Media Science. Sitting at a coffee shop in Park Street, he talks about being the first to introduce the Calcutta theatre scene to crowdfunding. It seems two years ago, Kartikey was impatient to stage his play Lakshmi Ka Swagat, a commentary on dowry and patriarchy. The script was in place, the casting was done, only the funding had to be worked out. Says Kartikey, "I was standing at a bus stand in Gariahat [in south Calcutta], when I noticed this woman seeking donations. Basically, she was crowdfunding her operation. I thought, if she can do it why can't I?" The next few months everything around Kartikey seemed to feed this nascent thought. And so he took a leap of faith. It took him one and a half months to collect Rs 27,600 for Lakshmi Ka Swagat. Today, when he is on to his fourth directorial venture, a political satire titled Mr Abhimanyu, he has collected Rs 56,000 in two months. But what is so great about crowdfunding? According to Kartikey, it is great to be free of corporate bondage. "Sponsors decide where their standees and banners should be placed. Their leaflets are distributed among the audience. At times, they ask for a speech slot. If it is an alcohol brand, they ask us to put in a scene with an alcohol bottle and the brand clearly visible. Jaise ki play ko hi khareed liya ho... It's as if they have bought over the entire play. All of it takes away from the subject at hand, distracts and disturbs." Also, it is difficult to find a corporate sponsor for a play with a theme that directly or indirectly critiques corporate policy and behaviour. Pandemonium is a theatre group run by Abhijit Ray and Smritiparna Sengupta. Its productions voice protests against gender discrimination, socio-economic issues, social taboos, political concerns... They are unsparing of the government and corporates, and connect with people through live music, street plays, live painting. "We do not perform just to entertain. We want to trigger a revolution and are left with no other option but to crowdfund," says Abhijit. But crowdfunding comes with stigmas attached. "We have been slut-shamed across social media for collecting money, but we took it positively. We did a protest performance called Slut Pride and crowdfunded that too. People should understand the amount of struggle an independent worker goes through," says Smritiparna. Both Abhijit and Kartikey believe crowdfunding is a new word for an old practice like " chanda tola" or raising money through donations, associated with festivals. "Most of the performing arts have originated from different festivals," says Abhijit. And adds, "Bauls, bahurupis, nachnis, puppeteers, all survive by crowdfunding." And sometimes, as Gulshanara Khatun points out, crowds fund, but not for the sake of the arts. Gulshanara, who runs the theatre group Atmik Kolkata, talks about her experience from 2016. She had just written the play Batil Chithi, about the near-dead art of letter-writing. "We uploaded a video, collected money through box collection. People still reeling from demonetisation dumped their old 500 rupee notes on us." For those wanting in confidence, contacts and time, there are dedicated crowdfunding platforms such as Wishberry. "Among our clients are those just starting off or amateurs lacking publicity," says Wishberry co-founder Anshulika Dubey. Theatre makes up for five per cent of Wishberry projects. Though numbers are few in comparison to film and music projects, a steady trend is discernible. "In 2015, we had four theatre projects; but 2016 saw 10," says Anshulika. And while ordinarily, the only return a crowdfunder gets is a sense of satisfaction from contributing to the cause of the arts, companies like Wishberry have worked out some tangible returns. People who fund such projects - "backers" - get access to the first copy of the play or a chance to work with the project creator. Gulshanara, who has worked in the Delhi theatre circuit, talks about the "sad" city theatre scene. How it should have been India's theatre capital, but isn't. How people here will crowd to watch films, not plays. Who knows, crowdfunding might get the crowds back to the theatre, after all?