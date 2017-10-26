Test case for laxity

Beleghata: Bengal's largest state-run referral hospital for infectious diseases functioned for six years without an ELISA reader to carry out diagnostic tests for dengue. A machine arrived this month but has not been used because there are no test kits. Such is the state of infrastructure at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Beleghata amid an outbreak of dengue that has gotten worse in recent weeks. On Wednesday, 232 patients were brought to the hospital with fever but there was no way of immediately confirming if they have dengue. Their blood samples were sent for NS1 antigen and IgM antibody tests at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) next door. Officials of the hospital said they had ordered at least 10 test kits - 90 blood samples can be tested with one - from the government-run central medical store but were told that supplies would not reach before the first week of November. The hospital then sought funds from the state health department to purchase kits from the market. The request is still awaiting approval. "The failure to make basic amenities available at the state's largest referral hospital for dengue shows how poorly the government has handled the outbreak," said a public health expert who did not want to be named. The Infectious Diseases Hospital had 113 patients with confirmed dengue on Wednesday, besides those who came in with fever and are awaiting their test reports. The NICED laboratory usually takes more than 24 hours to send the hospital a report against each blood sample received for dengue diagnosis. "If a sample is collected in the morning, the result is usually available next afternoon," said a doctor at the hospital. The blood samples are taken from the hospital to the laboratory by Group D staff, who also collect the reports once they are ready. If one or more members of the staff are absent on a particular day, the process of diagnosis is further delayed. "We didn't have an ELISA reader for several years after the old machine became unusable. We are thankful to the health secretary, at whose intervention we received a new one," said Uchhal Bhadra, principal of the teaching hospital. "We are awaiting funds to buy test kits." Catalogued drugs and equipment can be purchased from the central store by placing orders online. Contracted suppliers provide stocks to the central store. If a state-run hospital cannot procure the catalogued items, it is authorised to purchase it from another source.