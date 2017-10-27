The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Calcutta > Teenager dead in stall

Teenager dead in stall
A Staff Reporter

Ripon Street: A 13-year-old boy died after apparently being electrocuted at a meat stall in Ripon Street where he worked.

Shopkeepers in the area said Rakim Khan, originally from Bihar, was seated on a slab with a metal top in the shop around 4pm on Thursday when he suddenly started shivering and fell on the ground. The stall has been set up on a pavement next to a lamp post. Shopkeepers rushed Rahim to National Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The owner of the stall, known as Golden in the area, could not be traced since the afternoon, residents said.

Sources said power is supplied to the area through underground cables.

The overhead cable that could have caused the electrocution might have been set up for pilferage.

 More stories in Calcutta

  • 'Admit': doc's dengue shield
  • Teenage girl dies, civic clinic attacked
  • Trader held for murder
  • Partha asks for report on vacant Presi seats
  • Cattle risk in speed corridor
  • Skills attain sheen of medals
  • Retired professor found murdered at home
  • Window to Parsi life
  • Railways crack down on online ticket touts
  • CU panel mulls hike in tech seat count
  • Lake littered in ritual rush
  • Holiday: boon or bane
  • Metro work starts
  • Alipore gets Yokohama kangaroos
  • Aadhaar must in schools
  • Virus stings Behala ward
  • 6-yr-old fished out of canal waters
  • Long list of absentees in schools
  • Two dengue deaths
  • Under single roof seats for 3,200
  • Draped in Brazil colours
  • New Town’s Brazilian roots for team
  • Slum kids gear up to play ball
  • Hawkers wait to return
  • Hit and run, make a colour splash
  • Vignettes of Kali puja
  • CLICK YOUR TOWNSHIP
  • This Month, That Year
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  