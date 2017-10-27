Teenager dead in stall

Ripon Street: A 13-year-old boy died after apparently being electrocuted at a meat stall in Ripon Street where he worked.

Shopkeepers in the area said Rakim Khan, originally from Bihar, was seated on a slab with a metal top in the shop around 4pm on Thursday when he suddenly started shivering and fell on the ground. The stall has been set up on a pavement next to a lamp post. Shopkeepers rushed Rahim to National Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The owner of the stall, known as Golden in the area, could not be traced since the afternoon, residents said.

Sources said power is supplied to the area through underground cables.

The overhead cable that could have caused the electrocution might have been set up for pilferage.