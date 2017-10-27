The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Teenage girl dies, civic clinic attacked
Subhajoy Roy

Tiljala: A 17-year-old girl who had been running a temperature for four days since Saturday died on Wednesday evening of suspected dengue, leading some people from her locality to ransack the municipal clinic that did not test her blood sample for the virus.

Puja Das, a Class XI student of The Crescent School in Tiljala, had visited a private medical practitioner on Monday and was advised a blood test "if the fever does not subside after three days".

Kartik Patra, a relative, said she was taken to the local Calcutta Municipal Corporation clinic on Wednesday morning. The clinic did a malaria parasite test and a platelet count, but allegedly did not confirm through an NS1 test if she had dengue.

Patra said Puja's fever had subsided by Tuesday evening, yet her family felt she should undergo a blood test to find out the cause. "We took her to the clinic on Wednesday morning and she gave a blood sample. We were told that her platelet count was 1.9 lakh and there was no reason to worry."

A doctor at the clinic told Metro that he had asked the parents of the girl to ensure "complete rest" and adequate fluid intake.

Puja's family said she had walked to the clinic and back, but her body became cold by 4pm. Around 7pm, she complained of pain in the chest. She died at Calcutta National Medical College.

The death certificate issued by the private practitioner who had seen Puja on Monday mentions that she died of "cardio-respiratory failure in a case of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and ARF (acute renal failure)".

