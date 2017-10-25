Tease protest

Barasat: Police are yet to arrest any of the 11 men who had thrashed Krishna Saha, 29, for complaining to police about them teasing a woman.

Saha alleged the police were going soft on them because of their links with the ruling party.

"I mentioned the name of Shyam Gurung in my complaint with Barasat police station. He is a former general secretary of Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad in Barasat Government College," Saha said.

He said his family was living in fear as the police were still to arrest the men.