Take a test and win a trip to China
Our Special Correspondent
Consul general Ma Zhanwu at Oberoi Grand on Friday

Calcutta: If you have paid attention to the three-and-half hour-long speech that Chinese president and Communist Party of China (CPC) general secretary Xi Jinping delivered at the 19th CPC National Congress in Beijing on October 18, you stand a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to China.

The consulate general of the People's Republic of China in Calcutta is organising a "Knowledge Test on China-India Friendship and the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China" on its website http://kolkata.china-consulate.org/eng. It is open to residents of five states covered by the consulate in the east, including Bengal.

Consul general Ma Zhanwu made the announcement at a press meet on Friday while discussing the national congress, which, he said, "will have a significant impact on the world as well as China and its foreign policy".

A set of 55 questions has been drawn up on the national congress, Indo-China relations as well as the consulate's activities in the city. The top 10 will be flown to China next summer on a week-long trip. Ten smartphones will be awarded as second prize while the 50 third-placed will get souvenirs from China.

The last date for sending entries is November 20.

The consulate is also hosting a conference on Indo-China friendly exchanges in association with Visva- Bharati on November 3 and 4 in Santiniketan. "This will be our tribute to Rabindranath Tagore for founding Cheena Bhavana there 80 years ago," Zhanwu said.

