Sting claims two lives

Calcutta: A three-and-a-half-year-old girl and a man died of dengue at a Bypass hospital on Saturday.

Lahana Debnath, a resident of Dr Sarat Banerjee Road in the Lake area, was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals with low platelet count. She tested positive in the NS-1 and IgM tests and was put on ventilator support.

Lahana died of dengue shock syndrome and multi-organ failure on Saturday evening .

Earlier in the day, a 41-year-old resident of Ariadaha, on the city's northern fringe, died of dengue at the Bypass hospital.

Biswajit Deb's death certificate mentions "refractory shock with multi-organ failure". It also states that he had tested "NS1 positive".

Deb had been down with fever for four days and was admitted to a nursing home near his home.

Family members told doctors at Apollo that those treating him at the nursing home had assured them that the patient was doing well. He was scheduled to be discharged on Saturday but his condition started deteriorating from Friday afternoon.

A doctor at Apollo said Deb was on ventilator support when he was shifted to the hospital around 9pm on Friday.

"He was very cold. His blood pressure was 40/20. He had already suffered multi-organ failure," the doctor said. "He died at 2.30am. We had told the family that his condition was critical."

More than 12 people, at least three of them children, have died of dengue in the city this season.

The state government has advised all schools to keep the campus "neat and clean with no waterlogging" to prevent vector-borne diseases.