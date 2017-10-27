The Telegraph
Slum kids gear up to play ball
Sudeshna Banerjee
Kids during  practice under the supervision of coach Rakesh Ghosh (left) and Aparup Chakraborty in CK-CL Park. (Sudeshna Banerjee)

Minutes from the Salt Lake stadium but light years away from the spotlight of the Fifa Under-17 World Cup, youngsters in the 11 to 17 age group are busy at practice in some park or the other in Sector 2 every weekend. Their dream is to represent the country in an international tournament that few have heard of — the Homeless World Cup.

Sportskedia, a city organisation, has tied up with Slum Soccer, the Nagpur-based body that holds the national meet for underprivileged youth and selects the Indian team for the Homeless World Cup.

BL Block resident Aparup Chakraborty, a former India indoor cricket team captain and an All India Football Federation match commissioner, is helming Sportskedia along with former national cricket selector Raja Venkat. They are organising a tournament on November 11 and 12 in Sukantanagar. “We will have six teams in the fray drawn from impoverished families representing Calcutta, North 24-Parganas, Burdwan, Malda, Jalpaiguri and Howrah,” Chakraborty says. It will be a five-a-side tournament.

“We are using sports as a tool for social change,” Abhijit Barse, the CEO of Slum Soccer, explained.

Sports psychologist Mrinal Chakraborty has been roped in to take a session with the trainees.

Rakesh Ghosh, the games teacher of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education, is training the recruits from North 24-Parganas. “I am  using the Under-17 World Cup to motivate them,” he said.

Chhotu Das, 13, is thrilled to have received a pair of boots from the organisers. “I used to get cuts and bruises while playing football barefoot,” said the boy whose father is a driver by profession.

    		•
     
