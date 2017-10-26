Shower at semi-final goalmouth

Salt Lake: The curse of Guwahati appeared to strike Calcutta on Wednesday when the skies opened up ahead of the U-17 World Cup semi-final that Assam had lost to Bengal because of rain.

For around 90 minutes, Salt Lake and pockets along the city's eastern fringe received rainfall of varying intensity. The downpour in the vicinity of Salt Lake stadium, the venue of the big Brazil-England match, ended around two hours before kick-off.

The weather office said the rainfall was caused by a high-pressure belt that had suddenly cropped up on the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning. North Calcutta received the maximum rain while central and parts of south Calcutta experienced only a drizzle. The Dum Dum weather station reported 25mm of rainfall till 1.30pm and a total of 46.2mm in 24 hours. In contrast, Ballygunge and New Market received less than 3mm each.

The afternoon shower was the first spell of rain in four days. "The amount of moisture incursion wasn't much. But heat and humidity can trigger the formation of thunderclouds, which was what happened after a hot morning," said Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, deputy director general of the India Meteorological Department, Calcutta. The skies are tipped to clear by Thursday.

