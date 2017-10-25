Ruckus in civic house

Calcutta: Opposition councillors in the Calcutta Municipal Corporation on Tuesday accused the authorities of helping spread dengue by suppressing information about the outbreak.

At least seven people have died of dengue in the city this year.

Left councillors said an honest acknowledgement would have made the people aware of the outbreak, which would in turn have helped the authorities' attempt at stopping the spread of the disease.

"A situation has been created that is making doctors afraid to write dengue in a patient's medical records. Why? Instead of suppressing the figures, the civic body should reveal the actual number of people suffering from dengue," CPM councillor Chayan Bhattacharya said at the monthly meeting of the the councillors in the civic headquarters on SN Banerjee Road.

Another councillor said: "The civic authorities are admitting that the virus is changing its character quickly and it is becoming difficult to detect dengue and treat patients suffering from the disease. At the same time, they are saying dengue is under control."

Altogether, 650 people have tested positive for dengue in Calcutta this year, a civic official said.

Atin Ghosh, the mayoral council member in charge of health, denied that the authorities were suppressing figures related to dengue.