Thursday, October 26, 2017
Restaurants fear tax recipe
Sambit Saha, Karo Christine Kumar and Pinak Ghosh

Calcutta: Eating out at restaurants may not cost less despite a proposed cut in the GST rate if the government withdraws existing benefits associated with the new indirect tax regime, the national body of restaurateurs has warned.

A proposal is pending approval before the GST Council to reduce tax charged at air-conditioned restaurants from 18 to 12 per cent, bringing it on a par with the rate for non-AC restaurants. A group of state finance ministers has been entrusted to study the proposal and come out with suggestions.

But a tweak in the tax rate could involve withdrawal of certain tax breaks that restaurants now enjoy while buying products (raw materials) and services (rent). The National Restaurant Association of India fears that the proposed change might force a raise rather than a drop in menu prices.

"A move to reduce the tax rate is welcome because it will increase consumption. But if restaurants cannot claim input tax credit, which they could during the pre-GST era and now as well, our costs will go up and that will push up menu prices," Rahul Singh, vice-president of the association, said.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley had said on October 6 that restaurants were probably not passing on the benefits of input tax credit, a mechanism that effectively reduces the quantum of tax paid on final goods or services.

"Restaurants with air-conditioning charge tax at the rate of 18 per cent and claim input tax credit. But have they lowered their rates? That is why the taxation system will be revisited," Jaitley said after a meeting of the GST Council.

Singh said restaurants were ready to pass on the benefits of tax credit after assessing the quantum. "GST was rolled out in July. We will get to know the exact amount of tax credit earned only on November 10, when final returns for July will be submitted."

Gaurav Karnani, director of The Grid, said the informal economy would be encouraged if input tax credit were to be withdrawn. "This idea of reducing tax is an eyewash for the masses. Firstly, the cost of ingredients will go up. Secondly, the cost of outsourced services like housekeeping, valet, bouncer will go up, thereby raising the prices on our menu by 6 to 10 per cent."

