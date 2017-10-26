Raze Sri Sri trust building: Tribunal

The building of Vaidic Dharma Sansthan Trust Calcutta: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday ordered the demolition of a building constructed by Vaidic Dharma Sansthan Trust, part of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's The Art of Living foundation, on the ecologically fragile East Calcutta Wetlands. The order was passed in response to a petition filed by PUBLIC, an organisation that works for the environment, and based on an affidavit by the East Calcutta Wetlands Management Authority, which looks after the internaionally acclaimed wetlands. Vaidic Dharma Sansthan Trust has also been asked to restore the plot. The wetlands authority has to take action as required by the law if the order is not implemented. "There are so many violations around but we have been singled out. We will move higher court," said Sandip Nowlakha of the trust. The green tribunal's order can only be challenged in the Supreme Court. Metro had on March 14, 2016, reported about the building - "Temple of Knowledge" - which had come up on a slice of the East Calcutta Wetlands, where construction is banned. "Since the committee of East Calcutta Wetlands Management Authority has not granted any permission (for the building) ... no-objection certificate or sanction order... the respondent should on its own restore the wetland area to its original position after demolishing (the building)," the eastern zonal bench of the tribunal comprising Justice S.P. Wangdi and expert member P.C. Mishra ruled. The wetlands authority had earlier declared the building "illegal" and filed an FIR against the trust. Following a petition against the order, the high court asked the wetlands authority to arrange for a submission by the trust. The chief technical officer of the authority, after hearing the trust's version and examining the documents tabled by it, mentioned in a report handed over to the tribunal: "The intent of the petitioner (Vaidic Dharma Sansthan Trust) was to go for construction violating all the rules and regulations...." Subsequently, the official concluded that there was "no merit" in the submission by the trust that would have warranted a favourable consideration of their position. CNG rap The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the delay in bringing the environment-friendly compressed natural gas (CNG) to Calcutta and asked the state chief secretary to sort out the procedural knot immediately and report to the bench by 15 days. "We are unable to understand why the government is taking so much time," the bench comprising Justice S.P. Wangdi and expert member P.C. Mishra said.