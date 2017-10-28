The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Property angle in Bandel death
Our Special Correspondent

Bandel: The killers of Sulekha Mukherjee, 66, were possibly looking for a property deed among other things, police said on Friday.

They knew someone close to her and that the terrace door remains unlocked, the police said.

The former professor of Kalyani University was found with her throat slit and head bludgeoned in her house in Bandel's Kazidanga on Thursday morning.

The woman, second among three sisters and three brothers, lived alone in the double-storeyed house, known for a collection of archaeological items. Her father Sudhir Lal had built the house in the 1970s and ran an institute called Hooghly Zilla Itihas Anushilan Kendra from the address.

Cops have spoken with her sister Subrata Chakrabarty in Chandernagore to find out if their father had willed the property in Mukherjee's name since she lived in the house by herself, the police said. The killers possibly came looking for the deed, the police said.

Cops have learnt that Mukherjee's pension was her only source of income.

Masons who worked on the house a few weeks ago were asked to collect their payments early next month, an officer of Chandernagore commissionerate said.

"Mukherjee became a target after the killers realised she has something valuable, possibly some property," an officer of Chinsurah police station said. "Her chequebook is untouchede."

Investigations have revealed Mukherjee recently went on a vacation to the Northeast with her two sisters, keeping the house locked, the officer said. The eldest among the three sisters live in Scotland.

A few years ago, the three had pooled in money and built a house on a 12-cottah plot, barely 100m from their ancestral house, he said.

