Phone lead in probe

Mohammad Salim

Zakaria Street: The mobile phone of the businessman dealing in precious stones who was found murdered inside his jewellery store on Zakaria Street could help police track the culprits. Mohammad Salim's mobile phone, which had been missing from the shop along with precious and semi-precious stones and an unspecified amount of cash, could be with the assailants, police suspect. Sources in the homicide department of Lalbazar said the cellphone was in use till Wednesday morning, allowing the police to trace the digital footprint of the gang. But an officer warned that finding the location of the stolen mobile phone was not concrete proof of the assailants' location. "It could be a deliberate ploy to divert the cops from the actual location," he said. Two CCTV cameras are installed in the vicinity of Salim's shop but none is likely to be of any help to the police. One camera placed a few hundred metres from the spot does not focus on the entrance to the narrow lane where the shop is located while the other is installed by the traffic department on Rabindra Sarani. In the absence of visual evidence, cops are trying to find out details of the deals Salim had struck in the recent past. Salim's driver Ilyas and some of his relatives were examined today by the police who are trying to figure out the motive behind the murder. According to his last conversation with wife Shagufta Yasmeen, Salim was waiting for a client from Asansol. "We are analysing the call details of the deceased to see from where the calls were made. We have some clues. But it is too early," said a senior officer in Lalbazar on Wednesday. A special investigating team has been formed with officers of more than one police station to probe the murder, sources said.