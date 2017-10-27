Partha asks for report on vacant Presi seats

Calcutta: Education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday that he had asked higher education secretary R.S. Shukla to find out from Presidency University "why so many undergraduate and postgraduate seats remained vacant this year".

Metro had reported on September 14 about Presidency University being unable to fill its undergraduate seats in science for the second consecutive year, an implausible situation to be in for the 200-year-old institute that was once among India's most sought-after colleges.

"We are looking into it. This can't go on. We need to find out what went wrong in this premier institution," Chatterjee said.

Asked for her reaction to the minister's move, vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia said in a text: "We have received a letter from the higher education department and are sending facts to their office."

Registrar Debajyoti Konar said: "The VC has already instructed two deans (science and arts) to prepare the report so that she can send it within the stipulated time."

In the 48-seat undergraduate physics class, only 34 seats were filled this year. The new academic session began in July but not more than 14 first-year students have been attended the physics lectures.

In economics, 17 out of 48 seats remain vacant. The geology department has 30 seats, of which eight could not be filled.

When admissions had closed last year, Presidency had 23 vacant seats across departments at the undergraduate level. The vacancies reported by the chemistry department alone this year - 25 seats - is higher.

The number of postgraduate seats that did not get eligible candidates stands at 80.