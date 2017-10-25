Not hiding facts: De

Chief secretary Malay De Calcutta: Bengal chief secretary Malay De has asserted that the government was not trying to hide facts on dengue and expressed concern that the disease was shedding its urban tag and invading rural areas. "It is a notifiable disease... All dengue cases, which have been tested positive following standard protocol in private diagnostic clinics or hospitals, have to be reported to the health department. The health department is releasing a bulletin on dengue every day. There is nothing to hide on the part of the state government," De said. The chief secretary also denied allegations that the government was pressuring private health-care establishments to cover up dengue deaths in an attempt to hide the failure of the health department. There have been reports that the government is underplaying the outbreak and forcing private hospitals not to mention the word "dengue" in medical records. According to health department figures, 18,238 dengue cases have been reported from across the state this year. The disease has claimed 35 lives this year in the state. De claimed that there was no abnormality in this year's dengue count. "Last year, a total of 20,140 dengue cases were reported, while the death toll was 40. So, there is no abnormality in dengue cases this year," he said. The chief secretary said the government was not complacent in tackling dengue. "We are alert and initiating preventive measures to control breeding of mosquitoes. At the same time, all hospitals have been told about the standard management protocol for the dengue-affected. We will keep monitoring the situation," De said. The chief secretary, however, expressed concern over the fact that dengue had been making inroads into rural areas. "The health department has found that the disease is spreading in rural areas. So far, it was known to be an urban disease. We have to be alert but we should not create panic," he said. Sources in the health department said the government was worried over the trend. "The government does not have the infrastructure to detect dengue and treat patients infected with the virus in the rural areas," a source said.