Noise demon back

Calcutta: The festive season is gone but not the noise demon. Jagaddhatri Puja this year seems to be the hands-down winner in the decibel race. From Nagerbazar in the north to Naktala in the south, loudspeakers are blaring louder than during Durga Puja and Kali Puja, say noise activists. The situation is equally bad, if not worse, in fringe areas such as Chandernagore, where Jagaddhatri Puja is the biggest festival. "The noise pollution from loudspeakers during Jagaddhatri puja is very high this year, worse than what we experienced during Durga Puja and Kali Puja," said Gitanath Ganguly, a noise activist and a former high court-appointed special officer for noise check. The law mandates that microphones can only be played with police permission and that too only between 10pm and 6am. The only exception is in the case of emergency announcements. The rule also specifies that microphones should be played in a manner so that the ambient noise of the area does not increase by more than 10 decibel. "In areas such as Bagbazar, Kalindi or Jorasanko, noise meters have shown the ambient noise level near puja pandals to be in the range of 90 to 100 decibel, an increase of nearly 20 decibel," said Sudipto Bhattacharjee, an environmental analyst. A senior Calcutta police officer said there is no plan in place to monitor noise during Jagaddhatri Puja. "We do not even know how many clubs are conducting Jagaddhatri pujas in the city because, unlike Durga and Kali Puja, most Jagaddhatri pujas do not seek police clearance," he said. "Loudspeakers have been blaring in localities around Nagerbazar, Jessore Road and even near RG Kar hospital," a Dum Dum resident said. Green activists complain there has been virtually no monitoring of microphone menace during Jagaddhatri Puja. "Not only the Calcutta corporation area, but many parts of Chandernagore, Chinsurah and the North 24-Parganas are also reeling under noise pollution," said Biswajit Mukherjee, a former chief law officer in the state PCB, who alleged that the absence of any check by the police and the pollution board has encouraged violation.