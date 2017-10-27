The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
New Town’s Brazilian roots for team
Paulo Nicacio at his New Town home. (Saradindu Chaudhury)

There is one man in New Town whose love for the Samba boys is more intense than any Calcuttan’s. Paulo Nicacio has been rooting for his country from his apartment in Rosedale Garden. “Many of the boys are known names as they play for local club teams,” said the metallurgical engineer, picking up Paulinho as his favourite.

Having already spent three years here, he is aware of Calcutta’s football allegiance.  “Many neighbours wish me before Brazil matches,” he says.

While he was calling up friends and family back home after the quarter-final win, he would not take calls after Brazil’s semi-final loss on Wednesday. But he would know something about mourning, hailing as he does from Belo Horizonte, the place of Brazil’s 1-7 decimation in the 2014 World Cup.

