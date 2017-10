Motorists on the six-lane Major Arterial Road in New Town have to drive past cattle that stray onto the busy thoroughfare. A motorcyclist, his six-year-old daughter and a colleague died in a crash that was triggered by an attempt to swerve past a herd of cattle at the Akanksha crossing near City Centre II on Thursday. Metro drove through the 10.5km corridor on Friday and here is what we saw In front of Central Mall, near the New Town bus stand

A biker tries to manoeuvre his Bajaj Pulsar past a herd of cattle that has sauntered onto

the road leading to Central Mall, a popular shopping destination. Traffic light opposite Westin Hotel near Eco Park

A cow crosses the MAR along with several pedestrians just as the traffic light turns red in front of Westin Hotel in Action Area II near Eco Park. Opposite New Town police station near Tata Medical Center

A buffalo suddenly comes in the way of the vehicle the Metro team was travelling in, forcing the driver to brake hard. Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, an employee of a multinational IT firm that has its offices in the Unitech building, said stray cattle was a problem for motorists at all hours of the day.