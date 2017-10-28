Murder time helped cops

Lalbazar: The murder of gemstone trader Mohammad Salim after 8pm helped investigators zero in on the culprits, police said.

Mohammad Ashar Firdausi, 32, whose shop Diamond House is barely 10m from Salim's jewellery store on Zakaria store, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

In the absence of CCTV footage, cops analysed the "call dump" from the mobile phone tower closest to Salim's shop and found only three numbers active when the street was almost deserted on Monday night. The numbers had the same location, an officer in Lalbazar said.

A call dump is a digital compilation of all calls made and received through that telephone tower.

"The call detail record of these numbers showed calls going to a common number... that led us to the mastermind," an officer in the homicide department said.

Firdausi hadn't fled to avert suspicion but his accomplices did and at least two left Bengal, an investigator said.

The police have recovered a part of the loot - six stones of various colours and Rs 92,000 in 2,000 rupee notes - based on Firdausi's statement, Vishal Garg, additional commissioner, crime, said.

The recovery was made from a place in the Ekbalpore area. But there's no clarity on the genuineness of the stones, he said.

Salim, 55, who ran a jewellery store on Zakaria Street and dealt in gemstones was found murdered inside his shop with his face and mouth wrapped in adhesive tape.

Firdausi has apparently confessed to his role in the murder. He was envious of Salim's stock of stones, the police claimed. Bankshall court today sent him to police custody till November 6.