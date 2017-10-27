Metro work starts

Belghoria: Work on a stretch that had remained inaccessible to the railways for six years began on Thursday, paving the way for the construction of pillars for the Baranagar-Dakshineswar Metro project.

The railways have started strengthening the ground at Rajivnagar in Kamarhati, from where 50 families have moved out. They have been relocated to houses built by Kamarhati Municipality, with funds from the state government, at a site 3km from Rajivnagar.

Another 152 families still living in Rajivnagar will move out in phases.

Work on the stretch had been held up for six years because of the 202 families' refusal to shift.

Pay-loaders were pressed into action to demolish the vacant shanties on Thursday.

"Once the stretch is cleared of the structures, we will barricade the land. The land has to be strengthened first because the hydraulic rig machines weigh around 80 tonnes each and need a strong platform to work. Hopefully, the rig machines will start operating within a week and a half," an engineer at the site said.

Fourteen pillars will come up in Rajivnagar to support the tracks of the Baranagar-Dakshineswar Metro. Three of the pillars will come up in the part of the colony vacated by the 50 families.

"If things move as planned, the first three pillars will be ready in three months," said an official of Railway Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the implementing agency of the project.

RVNL has set 2019 as the deadline for the Baranagar-Dakshineswar link to become operational.