The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Calcutta > Metro work starts

Metro work starts
Our Special Correspondent

Belghoria: Work on a stretch that had remained inaccessible to the railways for six years began on Thursday, paving the way for the construction of pillars for the Baranagar-Dakshineswar Metro project.

The railways have started strengthening the ground at Rajivnagar in Kamarhati, from where 50 families have moved out. They have been relocated to houses built by Kamarhati Municipality, with funds from the state government, at a site 3km from Rajivnagar.

Another 152 families still living in Rajivnagar will move out in phases.

Work on the stretch had been held up for six years because of the 202 families' refusal to shift.

Pay-loaders were pressed into action to demolish the vacant shanties on Thursday.

"Once the stretch is cleared of the structures, we will barricade the land. The land has to be strengthened first because the hydraulic rig machines weigh around 80 tonnes each and need a strong platform to work. Hopefully, the rig machines will start operating within a week and a half," an engineer at the site said.

Fourteen pillars will come up in Rajivnagar to support the tracks of the Baranagar-Dakshineswar Metro. Three of the pillars will come up in the part of the colony vacated by the 50 families.

"If things move as planned, the first three pillars will be ready in three months," said an official of Railway Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the implementing agency of the project.

RVNL has set 2019 as the deadline for the Baranagar-Dakshineswar link to become operational.

 More stories in Calcutta

  • 'Admit': doc's dengue shield
  • Teenage girl dies, civic clinic attacked
  • Trader held for murder
  • Partha asks for report on vacant Presi seats
  • Cattle risk in speed corridor
  • Skills attain sheen of medals
  • Retired professor found murdered at home
  • Window to Parsi life
  • Railways crack down on online ticket touts
  • CU panel mulls hike in tech seat count
  • Lake littered in ritual rush
  • Holiday: boon or bane
  • Teenager dead in stall
  • Alipore gets Yokohama kangaroos
  • Aadhaar must in schools
  • Virus stings Behala ward
  • 6-yr-old fished out of canal waters
  • Long list of absentees in schools
  • Two dengue deaths
  • Under single roof seats for 3,200
  • Draped in Brazil colours
  • New Town’s Brazilian roots for team
  • Slum kids gear up to play ball
  • Hawkers wait to return
  • Hit and run, make a colour splash
  • Vignettes of Kali puja
  • CLICK YOUR TOWNSHIP
  • This Month, That Year
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  