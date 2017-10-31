Metro project put on aeroplane mode

The plot of land along VIP Road, opposite the AAI complex, that has Very High Frequency and Dedicated Satellite Communication Network equipment used for air traffic control. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta Dum Dum: The New Garia-Airport Metro has hit a new land logjam, but this time encroachment is not the hurdle. The Metro tracks are to go six metres under a plot along VIP Road that has vital communication equipment for air traffic control, leaving the airport authorities worried about whether flight safety could be affected in any way. The airport authorities recently reminded the railways to commission a safety study to find out whether construction of Metro tunnels and movement of trains underground would impede communication between air traffic control and pilots. The electronics and telecommunication engineering department of Jadavpur University has been appointed to do the study. "We asked the Metro authorities to get a study done to find out whether there will be any disruption in communication and, if so, what can be done to prevent it. If the problem is found to be a serious one, the alignment may have to be shifted," a senior airport official said on Monday. The New Garia-Airport route comprises a viaduct over New Town but the tracks would go underground on VIP Road, just before entering the airport premises. From six metres underground at the entry point, the tracks would go deeper till 13 metres at the proposed site for the station. The plot of land where Very High Frequency antennas are installed is opposite the Airports Authority of India complex along the airport-bound flank of VIP Road. Antennas for the airport's Dedicated Satellite Communication Network are also located there. Very High Frequency, or VHF, is used for voice communication between air traffic control personnel and pilots. The Dedicated Satellite Communication Network is used for data communication between two airports, officials said. The challenge of using that plot for Metro construction had been pointed out by the airport authorities to Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the implementing agency for the project, in 2012. A safety study was not done immediately because nobody was sure whether the Metro line would reach the airport at all. "There was no clarity on this, so there was no point in spending resources on a study," said a railway official. The 32km Metro route did not made little headway for years because of land hurdles at various sites. Since the state government was once opposed to the very idea of shifting settlers, the project was further delayed. It was only last year, the original target for completion of the Metro route, that the project started to move with the state government taking the initiative to shift settlers from various sites. Besides the delay, there was confusion about whether the East-West Metro or the New Garia Metro line would reach the airport. The initial plan was to have the New Garia line terminate at the airport along with the Noapara-Airport and Barasat-Airport links. The decision to extend the East-West Metro link till VIP Road and then the airport was taken last. The original plan for the East-West project was restricted to linking Sector V in Salt Lake with Howrah Maidan. Around five months ago, the railway ministry decided that the New Garia line would terminate at the airport and the VIP Road station near Haldiram's is where the East-West line would end with a passenger interface at the station. Sources said it was also unclear which of the agencies implementing the East-West and New Garia-Airport projects would need to get the safety study done. While RVNL is in charge of the New Garia-Airport link, the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation is the implementing agency for the East-West project. Railway sources said the contract for construction of a viaduct between City Centre New Town and the airport was yet to be given because of the uncertainty. The New Garia-Airport project still does not have land for a maintenance depot. At Mahisbathan in Salt Lake, several buildings on the proposed alignment have to be demolished.