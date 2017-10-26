Man with dengue dies

Baguiati: A 77-year-old resident of Arjunpur near Baguiati who had tested positive for dengue died at the South Dum Dum municipal hospital on Wednesday.

Aditya Prasad Bagchi was admitted to the hospital with fever and breathing trouble on Tuesday. "His platelet count had dropped to 69,000 (the normal range is 1.5 lakh to 4.5 lakh)," said elder son Ashis. Aditya Prasad suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning and doctors failed to revive him, he said.

Aditya Prasad's younger son Ananda Prasad, 30, also tested positive for dengue and is undergoing treatment at a hospital near Chinar Park.

The Bagchis stay in an area barely 4.5km from Madhugar and MC Garden Road, where dengue has assumed endemic proportions.

Ashis is contemplating shifting his wife and son to a relative's house, away from the neighbourhood.

Another relative who lives in Arjunpur said he could not remember the last time vector-control teams were seen in the area. Several residents of the area are down with fever, he said. "We haven't seen anyone spraying larvicide here in the past month. Today a few municipal workers went to the (Bagchis') house and sprayed larvicide," he said.

The mobile phone of Rita Saha, the councillor of Ward 8 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation under which the area falls, was answered by her husband Tarun when Metro called. Tarun said Aditya Prasad did not die of dengue but "old age".