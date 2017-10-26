The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Calcutta > Man with dengue dies

Man with dengue dies
A staff reporter

Baguiati: A 77-year-old resident of Arjunpur near Baguiati who had tested positive for dengue died at the South Dum Dum municipal hospital on Wednesday.

Aditya Prasad Bagchi was admitted to the hospital with fever and breathing trouble on Tuesday. "His platelet count had dropped to 69,000 (the normal range is 1.5 lakh to 4.5 lakh)," said elder son Ashis. Aditya Prasad suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning and doctors failed to revive him, he said.

Aditya Prasad's younger son Ananda Prasad, 30, also tested positive for dengue and is undergoing treatment at a hospital near Chinar Park.

The Bagchis stay in an area barely 4.5km from Madhugar and MC Garden Road, where dengue has assumed endemic proportions.

Ashis is contemplating shifting his wife and son to a relative's house, away from the neighbourhood.

Another relative who lives in Arjunpur said he could not remember the last time vector-control teams were seen in the area. Several residents of the area are down with fever, he said. "We haven't seen anyone spraying larvicide here in the past month. Today a few municipal workers went to the (Bagchis') house and sprayed larvicide," he said.

The mobile phone of Rita Saha, the councillor of Ward 8 of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation under which the area falls, was answered by her husband Tarun when Metro called. Tarun said Aditya Prasad did not die of dengue but "old age".

 More stories in Calcutta

  • What it takes to beat Brazil
  • Test case for laxity
  • Shower at semi-final goalmouth
  • DLitt from CU awaits Mamata
  • Restaurants fear tax recipe
  • Eye on extra flights and finger at terminal ills
  • Raze Sri Sri trust building: Tribunal
  • Heartbreak for city
  • South feels the sting
  • Director leaves from SRFTI gate
  • Fever claims 7-year-old
  • Mamata slams opposition
  • CID app to spot fake doctors
  • Low turnout feared in teacher entry test
  • Phone lead in probe
  • Kitchen fire
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  