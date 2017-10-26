Mamata slams opposition

Southern Avenue: Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed opposition parties for criticising her government over dengue and reeled off figures to claim that Bengal was way behind other states in terms of deaths caused by the mosquito-borne disease.

"The BJP should first look at the condition of the states governed by it.... And CPM should look at Kerala...," the chief minister said at a meeting with Trinamul's elected representatives in Nazrul Mancha.

"We are completely going by the book, following the World Health Organisation's recommendations, when it comes to this," she asserted.

"Vector-borne and swine flu deaths, make a note of these numbers.... Maharashtra 685, Gujarat 434, Rajasthan 230, Uttar Pradesh 165, Madhya Pradesh 141. Who is in power there? Kerala 11, who is in power there?" Mamata asked, before pointing out that dengue has claimed only 34 lives in Bengal this year.