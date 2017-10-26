The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Calcutta > Mamata slams opposition

Mamata slams opposition
Our Special Correspondent

Southern Avenue: Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed opposition parties for criticising her government over dengue and reeled off figures to claim that Bengal was way behind other states in terms of deaths caused by the mosquito-borne disease.

"The BJP should first look at the condition of the states governed by it.... And CPM should look at Kerala...," the chief minister said at a meeting with Trinamul's elected representatives in Nazrul Mancha.

"We are completely going by the book, following the World Health Organisation's recommendations, when it comes to this," she asserted.

"Vector-borne and swine flu deaths, make a note of these numbers.... Maharashtra 685, Gujarat 434, Rajasthan 230, Uttar Pradesh 165, Madhya Pradesh 141. Who is in power there? Kerala 11, who is in power there?" Mamata asked, before pointing out that dengue has claimed only 34 lives in Bengal this year.

 More stories in Calcutta

  • What it takes to beat Brazil
  • Test case for laxity
  • Shower at semi-final goalmouth
  • DLitt from CU awaits Mamata
  • Restaurants fear tax recipe
  • Eye on extra flights and finger at terminal ills
  • Raze Sri Sri trust building: Tribunal
  • Heartbreak for city
  • South feels the sting
  • Director leaves from SRFTI gate
  • Fever claims 7-year-old
  • Man with dengue dies
  • CID app to spot fake doctors
  • Low turnout feared in teacher entry test
  • Phone lead in probe
  • Kitchen fire
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  