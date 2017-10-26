Low turnout feared in teacher entry test

Calcutta: Enrolment trend suggests that fewer candidates will appear in this year's Teacher Eligibility Test (primary) compared with the previous two exams, triggering fear that all vacancies in government-aided primary schools may not be filled up. The main reason why the test may see a sharp fall in the number of applicants is the implementation of a central rule that only trained candidates can appear in the teacher recruitment test. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has received around 40,000 applications till Tuesday, 15 days after the online submission of forms began. Prospective candidates have till October 29 to submit their forms. Forms for the test cannot be submitted offline. The Teacher Eligibility Test for recruitment to primary schools has been held twice in the state - in 2013 and 2015. The 2013 test was written by 17.5 lakh candidates, while close to 20 lakh appeared in the 2015 exam. "We have been receiving 3,000-4,000 applications every day since October 10, the day the online submission of forms began. If the trend continues, the number of applicants will be far less compared with the previous two tests," board president Manik Bhattacharya said. This is the first time the test is being held in Bengal in compliance with a central government rule that only those who have cleared the two-year DLEd (diploma in elementary education) and have at least 50 per cent marks in Plus-II will be eligible to apply. The Telegraph had reported earlier this month that Bengal had 1.3 lakh untrained teachers, second only to Bihar. The National Council for Teachers' Education, the apex body for teachers' education that functions under the central government, has stipulated that those seeking schoolteachers' jobs must first complete a two-year training in teaching and have at least 50 per cent marks in the Higher Secondary or equivalent exams. The council had allowed Bengal to let untrained candidates appear in teacher eligibility tests till March 31, 2014. Lack of enough trained candidates had prompted the Mamata Banerjee government to plead with the Centre for an exemption. The human resource development ministry, in response, extended the deadline to March 31, 2015. The Bengal government, however, allowed untrained candidates to write the eligibility test for recruitment of primary school teachers held in October 2015. Board officials fear if the number of candidates turns out to be as low as the trend suggests, it might not be possible to fill up the targeted number of vacancies. The target is to fill up around 25,000 vacant posts in the 59,000-odd aided primary schools in Bengal.