Long list of absentees in schools
Jhinuk mazumdar

Calcutta: The absentee list in most city schools has seen a spike with several children down with fever.

Ten students have been diagnosed with dengue at St. James' School, 12 at South City International School, around six each at Delhi Public School Ruby Park and The BSS School and four each at Birla High School and Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

Three students died of dengue over the past six days, taking the city student toll to five.

"We have been receiving leave applications from a couple of students with dengue every day. Some have not joined school after the Diwali break," said Terence Ireland, the principal of St. James'.

John Bagul, the principal of South City, said the affected students were not from any particular area.

Only one dengue case has been reported at The Newtown School but at least 100 students are absent because of fever and throat infection.

More than 10 students had dengue in September before the school closed for Puja, Anushree Ghose, the principal of DPS Ruby Park, said.

More than a dozen children were absent when MP Birla Higher Secondary School reopened after Puja.

