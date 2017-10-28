The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Let 252 take TET, court tells board
OUR LEGAL REPORTER

Calcutta: The Bengal board of primary education will have to allow 252 people awaiting their diploma in elementary education results to take this year's Teacher Eligibility Test, Calcutta High Court ruled today.

Advocate Subir Sanyal, appearing for the board, told the judge: "Candidates who have cleared the DLEd course are eligible to take TET. How can the board allow them to take the test before they clear the DLEd?"

But the judge said: " Let the petitioner students write the TET. Do not appoint those who clear TET but fail to clear the DLEd final exam."

"The court primarily observes that the responsibility of publishing the results on time is that of the examination conducting agency.

"A student shouldn't be deprived of his or her fundamental right for the delay in publication of results.

"So, the board is hereby directed to allow the petitioners to sit for the TET this year," Justice Samapti Chatterjee said in her order.

Moving the petition for Subal De and 251 other students, advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya told the court: "The petitioners have appeared in the DLEd finals this year. Their results were supposed to be published by July. They haven't been announced to date. The petitioners shouldn't suffer for the delay. They should be allowed to take this year's TET."

