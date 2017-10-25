Leap from Yokohama to Alipore

Alipore: Four kangaroos from Yokohama; two lions, two jaguars and six mouse deer from Hyderabad - Alipore zoo will have several new residents this month. The kangaroos will arrive on Thursday morning. Joey, the last kangaroo at Alipore zoo, died in October 2015 at the age of four. The average life span of marsupials in captivity is 20 years. Alipore has a poor track record on kangaroos. The noise pollution in and around the zoo is detrimental to the animals. Joey, a female, was born in Alipore zoo to one of four red kangaroos from the Czech Republic in 2011. All four died within a year, three of them of chronic myopathy, a condition that affects muscles. The new guests - two males aged two years and one year and two females aged one year and four months - are gifts from Kanazawa zoo in Yokohama, Japan, said Asis Kumar Samanta, the director of Alipore zoo. The four Eastern Grey Kangaroos (Macropus giganteus) will be flown from Yokohama to Bangkok on Wednesday. From there, they will take another flight to Calcutta. The animals are expected to reach by 10am on Thursday. Eastern grey kangaroos have a silvery-grey to dusky greyish-brown fur. An adult male can reach a height of nearly 2.2m when standing erect and weighs above 60 kg. Females are smaller, rarely exceeding 1.8m. The kangaroos inhabit the grasslands, woodlands, forests and scrublands of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania. The Alipore zoo authorities have created a sprawling enclosure near the chimpanzee hub for the new residents. The enclosure, spread over 1.5 acres, has four separate rooms leading to an open area. More than 20 truckloads each of sand and soil have been dumped in the enclosure, said a zoo official. This time, the authorities have been extra-cautious. Two CCTV cameras have been installed in the enclosure. "They will be monitored round the clock and necessary action will be taken in case of any trouble," he told Metro. For the first month, the kangaroos will be kept out of public view and undergo quarantine checks. A team of keepers have been assigned to look after the kangaroos. Three doctors will check on them daily for a month. "Their diet will initially include hay grass and lettuce. Later, they will be given apples and bananas," the zoo official said. Two lions, two jaguars and six mouse deer from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad are expected to arrive at Alipore by October 30 as part of an exchange programme. A pair of giraffes and saltwater crocodiles will be sent to Hyderabad in return. The lions from Hyderabad, a male and a female, are aged 8 and 3.5 years. The two lions at Alipore are aged around 17 and suffering from age-related ailments. They have been kept out of public view. The lion enclosure has been revamped and a new one built for the pair of jaguars (Panthera onca).