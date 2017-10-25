In 10 minutes, 15 people seek a bed

The crowded emergency ward of the Infectious Diseases Hospital on Tuesday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta Patient's relative: Please admit him, otherwise he will die. Doctor: Your patient's platelet count is 72,000; he doesn't need admission now. Relative: No, no... please admit him. Doctor: We have three patients sharing a bed. Your patient will have to share his bed with others and might catch an infection. Do you still want to get him admitted? Relative: Yes, we want him to be admitted. Beleghata: This conversation between a doctor in the emergency ward of the state-run Infectious Diseases Hospital and a relative of dengue patient Akash Dutta, 22, reflects how the scourge of the season is straining health care and the afflicted alike. Akash, a resident of Durganagar on the city's northern fringe, had been taken to the emergency ward of the Beleghata hospital on Tuesday afternoon. He was not the only one seeking hospitalisation for dengue. In 10 minutes, from 12.30pm to 12.40pm, 15 patients arrived at the emergency ward. All of them had fever and other symptoms associated with dengue. Family members and relatives of each pleaded with the doctors there for a vacant bed where none existed. "The outpatient department is full of patients, most of them running a temperature. Nothing unusual about that. What is causing us problems is the flood of patients coming to the emergency ward day and night, seeking admission even when they don't need it," said Uchhal Bhadra, principal of the teaching hospital. In the past two months, Calcutta and its surrounding areas have struggled to stem the surge of dengue. Officials of the health department said on Tuesday that 601 new dengue cases had been reported in Bengal, taking the number of affected people this year to 18,843. There have been 35 dengue-related deaths. At the Infectious Diseases Hospital, the largest in its category in the state, about 500 people have been visiting the emergency ward on an average every day. The number of patients was more than 600 on Tuesday, nearly 99 per cent of them with suspected dengue fever. Bijoy Mahato was among those pleading for his 13-year-old son Sandip to be admitted. Father and son, who live in Bantala, have been turning up at the emergency ward every day since Sandip's fever started four days ago. "We advised a blood test. The father won't do that and instead wants his son hospitalised. Such is the level of panic," said a doctor. Every minute, an ambulance, a car or an autorickshaw would stop in front of the emergency ward for someone with fever to be escorted in. Some of the patients were unable to walk even a few steps. Of the four doctors on duty in the emergency ward, two were attending to patients with fever. They had started at 8.30am and hadn't taken even a five-minute break till 12.30pm.