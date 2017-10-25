IIEST facility woes flagged

Shibpur: Two teachers of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, who are also members of the tech school's board of governors, has written to director Ajoy Kumar Ray expressing anguish over an alleged delay in preparing a development plan. The September 9 letter was signed by Shyamal Kumar Chattopadhyay and Subrata Chakraborty, who represent the Shibpur institute's senate in the board. The letter draws the director's attention to the fact that board chairman K. Radhakrishnan had at the first meeting of the institute's statutory finance committee on June 14 advised that a comprehensive development plan for the campus be prepared. "Unfortunately, we observe that more than two-and-a-half months have passed (since the June 14 meeting), and we are still in the dark about the development in this matter. As BOG members we feel embarrassed as we have failed to comply with the directive of the honourable chairman..." the letter says. Asked about the letter, director Ray told Metro: "Proposals on building hostels and an academic complex, which will include classrooms and labs, have been sent to the board chairman. Drawing proposals need time. They will be taken up at the next board meeting." Chattopadhyay, a signatory to the letter, said the director had taken some steps "to address our concerns" after getting the letter. "The issue will come up for discussions at the next board meeting, scheduled for October 27." According to the letter, Radhakrishnan had at the June 14 meeting advised the institute to present a development plan entailing an expenditure of over Rs 300 crore, which would include building more hostels, academic buildings, auditoriums and libraries. Lack of facilities such as hostels and classrooms had forced the institute to reduce its student intake by 10 per cent in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years. The institute has admitted 585 students this academic year, down from 735 in 2015-16.