Hit and run, make a colour splash

A player set to battle it out in a paintball contest in BL Park. Picture by Mayukh Sengupta Every year on Kali puja, BL Park turns into a fun zone. In the past few years they’ve had gaming contests, treasure hunts and this year the biggest draw was paintball. Over 60 enthusiasts turned up to play the game that started in the morning and lasted well into the evening. The game was played between two teams, each comprising three players, who were all padded up and handed guns. The guns shot soft pellets that burst into colours upon hitting an opponent. The team that had the most colour on them lost and the winner moved up to the next level of the tournament. “When playing action video games like Call of Duty we never think twice before sacrificing soldiers. But today we got a feel of how difficult it is to be in the line of fire,” said Arya Kapoor, a Class X student. Arya had won the rifle shooting game held before paintball and so his team had high expectations from him. He didn’t disappoint and his team beat opponents — team Mere Phelbo — easily. Tushnee Chakraborty’s forearm sported a red mark after she getting shot. “But she fought on bravely,” said team-mate Aranyak Mojumder. “I had adjusted the air pressure in the guns to suit the distance of the arena. So they wouldn’t hurt. Each player had 20 pellets at his disposal and the game lasted about 10 minutes,” said Ashwak Alam, manager and trainer of Breakout paintball centre in Bhowanipore, that had set up the game at the park. The game was organised by BL Block Committee Youth Wing under the banner of Spectrum. But paintball was open to only those above 13 years and many like 10-year-old Arihant Bakshi had to sit out. But his parents fought it out, and that too against one another! “This was our chance to vent out frustrations against each other,” laughed his mother Dipanwita. His father Sandeep was on Team Spectrum along with Abhishek Ghosh and Shameek Dey Sannamath and they ended the tournament as runners-up. The winners — Team Sangrila — comprised Kamal Saha and Rajashi Mandal of DL Block and Debapriyo Deb of Madhyamgram. “Everyone has a soldier in them who wants to be a hero,” smiled Kamal, who runs the food kiosk Munchew at the Mishra’s Island. “We enjoyed so much that we now want to hold such games in our blocks too.” “We had 22 teams participating but about 15 teams had to back out when the event got postponed due to rains,” said Shameek. “Our intention was to get the youth to leave behind their smartphones and tabs for a day and come out to play sports.” Brinda Sarkar