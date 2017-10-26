Heartbreak for city

Salt Lake: Calcutta turned out in numbers to support Brazil but the few who were on the other side returned home happier.

Salt Lake stadium sported a full house of predominantly yellow for the second straight game after Sunday when Brazil defeated Germany.

Paulinho and his mates, however, couldn't reproduce that magic and went down to England 1-3 on Wednesday.

The Brazilian support was overwhelming. There was a roar when England's Stephen Sessegnon was shown a yellow card in the 13th minute.

Three minutes earlier, when England striker Rhian Brewster had tapped in his first goal of the night, the silence on the stands was defeaning.

Manchester United fan and engineering undergraduate Pritish Mukherjee, 20, came to the ground with three friends in an England headband. His friends sported yellow.

"They kept picking on me throughout our journey from Serampore. Now, I am giving them back," Mukherjee said after the match.

"I asked them to tell me how many goals England would have scored with Sancho playing."

Jadon Sancho, a forward, had a successful World Cup stint till the group matches when his club Borussia Dortmund recalled him.

Kunal Dhar, 24, a Brazilian fan, had made a giant replica of the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy.

The police didn't allow him to enter the stadium with it. They asked him to collect it while leaving the stadium.

But a dejected Dhar who lives in Bagbazar, didn't bother to pick it up. "I have tickets for the final but I will give them away. What will I come to watch?"

Brazil will play for the third place at the stadium on Saturday at 5pm before the final that will kick off at 8pm.