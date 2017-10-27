Hawkers wait to return

The hawkers on the roads of EE Block have now been pushed into the empty plot behind Matri Sadan. Pictures by Saradindu Chaudhury The most welcome change brought about by the Fifa U-17 World Cup at the stadium is that it has made the hawkers disappear from our township. Be it the fruit sellers at Karunamoyee or the flower sellers opposite Tank 16, they have all gone and pedestrians finally have space to walk on the pavements. But the question is: where have the hawkers gone? “They dismantled my tea stall at Karunamoyee but I have mouths to feed back home. So I come here during peak hours, sit on the footpath and sell tea from a thermos flask,” said Sandip Nag, who comes from Muchipara. It’s the same story outside IA Market, where the officials dismantled Suman Maity’s illegal newspaper kiosk. Now he spends his days sitting on a rock outside the market guarding the space where his stall stood. “I am delivering newspapers door to door now,” he said. While some vendors have resorted to doing business at such small scales, others have had to fall back on their savings or are doing odd jobs. At EE Block, there used to be an entire fish and vegetable market on the streets next to Matri Sadan hospital but they have been asked to get off the streets and temporarily move into an empty plot behind the hospital. “The councillor’s men asked us to shift here but we are hardly getting any business now. No cars stop in front of our stalls to buy vegetables and fish any more,” said Rakhal Das, who commutes from Serampore daily. The big move Most of the 3,000-odd hawkers in Salt Lake have been out of sight since August. Fifa rules mandate that pedestrian spaces remain free from any blockages near the stadium and so Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation officials had been pursuing a drive to present a clean image of Salt Lake with “pedestrian-friendly walking spaces” before the first match of the tournament. Hawkers were first asked to move out graciously and those who refused had their stalls — made of plastic sheets and bamboo poles — dismantled and wares seized. “In July, we asked them to move out or face demolition in August,” said a civic official. “The hawkers not only caused visual pollution but they also dirtied their surroundings. We have beautified all the pavements after they were removed and we’ll be having a meeting with them on November 1 to chalk out further course of action,” said mayor Sabyasachi Dutta. This fruit vendor is off the footpath outside IA Market but now comes with a cycle van, selling the few fruits his vehicle can hold Loophole on wheels While one can barely recall a time the pavements were this free, it is also true that not all the hawkers are gone. Some have managed to stay put, encroaching space and selling their wares as ever before. This is due to a corporation scheme that has been manipulated. A few years ago, the then municipality had passed a law whereby each councillor could permit four kiosks to open on the pavements of his ward. These kiosks were to be compact and mobile, with wheels fixed so they could be removed as and when required. But these vendors tweaked that law and turned their kiosks into brick-and-mortar shops that eat into walking space. And now since such shops have legal documents, the corporation workers could not demolish them. Four such brick and mortar shops enjoy pride of place on the pavement opposite the Hyatt Regency crossing and are doing brisk business on match days. “Our stall has permits from the civic body so why should we shut shop?” asked one of the shopkeepers there, selling rolls and chowmein. Solution ahead When questioned about these loopholes, the mayor said he would look into the matter. “In future, hawkers will only be allowed to operate from mobile carts and use only umbrellas for shade. No plastic or tarpaulin covers will be allowed and no new hawkers will be allowed to set up shop,” he said. Hawkers, in turn, say that for now they will settle for whatever the authorities offer them. “With time, I’m sure the rules will get lax and we will be able to do business like before.” Residents are concerned too. “The reason people would shop at the roadside market in EE Block before is that we don't have a market of our own. The ideal solution would be to build them a proper market, maybe on the empty plot they are selling from now,” said Tapas Ghatak, a resident of EE Block.