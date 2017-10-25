Govt goes to court on doctor VRS

Calcutta: Nearly 5,000 doctors have had their requests for voluntary retirement rejected by the government, which on Tuesday moved the high court against the West Bengal Administrative Tribunal's ruling that the state had no legal authority to prevent a medical practitioner from seeking an early exit.

The eligibility criteria for the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) used to be either 20 years of service or the age of 50 until the service rules were changed through a legislative amendment in February 2014. The retirement age for doctors was first raised from 58 years to 62 and then to 65 on grounds of a shortage of medical practitioners in state-run hospitals and public health centres.

Health department officials cited a current shortage of about 4,000 doctors - Bengal is setting up 42 super-speciality hospitals - for the government's refusal to approve VRS applications. "The requirement will go up as new facilities are being created," said Biswa Ranjan Satpathi, the director of health services.

Satpathi said the shortage of doctors was the reason why the service rules were amended.

The Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, challenged the validity of the amendment, leading the state administrative tribunal to rule in January that the government had no right to deny VRS to an eligible medical practitioner.