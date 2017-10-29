Good game, electric ambience

Bruce Bucknell Bruce Bucknell, the British deputy high commissioner, was there at the Salt Lake stadium to watch his country lift the FIFA U-17 World Cup, and shared his experience with Metro after the match. It was a full house and the atmosphere was electric. I had expected a close match between the two very good teams. It turned out to be a good game. Breathtaking football. What was most satisfying was that England played as a team. Every time a full back lunged forward, a team-mate covered the open space left behind. Another standout feature of this team was their ability to perform under pressure. They were brilliant in the second half against Brazil. They did it again tonight. But in the semis, most of the stadium was rooting for Brazil. To have been able to win from there spoke volumes about the side’s maturity. It was on full display tonight. This time, there were a lot of people cheering for England. It was frustrating to see the cubs miss an opportunity to take the lead in the very first minute when Gibbs-White passed the ball to Rhian Brewster who returned it back. White’s shot was narrowly kept out by the Spanish keeper, Alvaro Fernandez. Eventually, the Spaniards took the lead and started calling the shots. But a key moment in the game was when Brewster found the net for England in the closing stages of the first half. The goal ensured that the momentum was with England. In the second half, the boys were simply brilliant. They showed great team spirit to come back from behind and produce such breathtaking football. Phil Foden was the standout player for me. The Manchester City youngster was the chief architect of the turnaround. The No. 14 (Callum Hudson-Odoi) was so good. So was Brewster. I was having a word with Javier Seppi, the tournament director, in the half time. He said he was very impressed by the way Calcutta hosted the tournament. It was a good kick-start for Indian football. As told to Debraj Mitra