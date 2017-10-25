Foreign flavour in 25K

Calcutta: The "face" of Calcutta's premier road race had pushed himself to run the hardest when he was dropped from the Indian cricket team in 2006 and ended up doing 21 laps of the Eden Gardens.

Sourav Ganguly recounted the experience at the launch of the fourth edition of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, partnered by The Telegraph.

This year's race is scheduled for December 17 (Sunday).

Ganguly, who has been the face of the run since 2015, had flagged off last year's race with Boris "Boom Boom" Becker and will be doing so in the company of elite athlete Mike Powell of the US this year.

"I was angry at being dropped because I was still scoring runs and getting Test centuries. One morning I just got up, came to Eden and started running... It was only after someone stopped me and said I had run 21 laps that I realised I had run that much," said the former Team India skipper, who went on to make a comeback in South Africa.

The registrations for the race opens on Wednesday morning.

The race, in its fourth year, is set to graduate into an international event with the signing up of an elite band of professional distance runners.

In another first, the race will be beamed live for the first time. The organisers, Procam International, expects the live telecast will result in a spurt in participation.