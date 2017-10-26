Fever claims 7-year-old

Basirhat: A seven-year-old boy died of fever on Tuesday night in Basirhat, which is close to Deganga where an outbreak of fever has claimed several lives.

The death of Golam Mustafa Gazi from Ghusuri takes the death toll from fever in Deganga and its adjoining areas to 17 over the past week.

Golam's family members said he had been suffering from fever for eight days. He was first taken to a local doctor. As his condition did not improve, Golam was admitted to Basirhat Sub-divisional Hospital four days ago.

The boy was discharged on Tuesday morning.

"His condition started worsening again from the evening, when he complained of breathing problem. He was again admitted to the Basirhat hospital," a family member said.

The boy died around 11pm on Tuesday.

An officer of the district health department said the block development officers were monitoring the situation and health camps were being organised in rural pockets.

Golam's family members blamed the death on negligence of the hospital authorities. "He died hours after being discharged. It proves he was not fit enough to go home," said a relative.

Golam was the second resident of his village to have died of fever in the recent past. An elderly woman died a few days ago.

"More than 100 people have been suffering from fever in this area. Almost every household here has at least one patient. The district administration is not taking any step to contain the outbreak," said Sheikh Kalu, a villager.

Kalu alleged that no health camp was organised at Ghusuri village and its adjoining areas.

"Men from the local panchayat had come once and sprinkled some powder. That's all they did," he said.

At Chandpur village in Deganga, residents said 13 of their neighbours had died of fever within two weeks.