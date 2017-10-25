Fever claims 4 more in Deganga

Deganga: Four more persons died of fever in Deganga and the adjoining Basirhat area in North 24-Parganas over the past 24 hours. The death toll from fever in the area over the past six days has gone up to 16. All four victims were suffering from fever for three to five days. An outbreak of fever claimed several lives in Deganga and its adjoining areas over the past three weeks. Residents of Chandpur, a village in Deganga, alleged that 13 of their neighbours died of fever in two weeks. Ganga Karmakar, 47, from Khejurdanga in Deganga, had been suffering from fever over the past four days. She was taken to Biswanathpur Block Primary Health Centre, from where she was referred to the district hospital in Barasat. The homemaker was referred to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where she died on Tuesday. Wahab Mandal, 58, a resident of Painpara, had been suffering from fever over the past five days and was admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital after being referred there by the Barasat hospital. He died on Tuesday night. Monihar Bibi, 22, from Masia, was taken to a health centre in Rudrapur five days ago after she had fever. She was treated there for two days and was shifted to a nursing home in Dum Dum after her condition deteriorated. She died on Monday night. A resident of Nimdaria Kodalia, Rejina Bibi, was admitted to a nursing home in Calcutta four days ago. She passed away on Tuesday night. Residents of the area alleged that the local civic bodies were not taking any measures to tackle the outbreak of fever. They also alleged that no health camp was being conducted in the remote parts of the area. Public health experts say random health camps and blood tests are required if there is an outbreak of fever. Raghabesh Majumdar, chief medical officer of health of North 24-Parganas, said there was no report of death due to dengue in the recent past. "The district administration is keeping an eye on the situation," he said.