Eye on extra flights and finger at terminal ills

Dum Dum: Vistara, India's newest full-service airline, is looking to scale up its operations in Calcutta but sees the airport struggling to handle any further increase in domestic passenger traffic because of inefficient utilisation of infrastructure. Sanjiv Kapoor, La Martiniere alumnus and chief strategist and commercial officer at Vistara, said the integrated terminal was "a great new facility" but needed to improve in several respects. He said there was ample scope to do so if the airport authorities were open to re-prioritising infrastructure. Vistara intends to add three to four daily flights to Delhi in the first half of 2018. The airline, co-owned by Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is also eyeing direct connections to Chennai and Bangalore. Vistara's expansion plans are independent of the airport's course correction, but Kapoor did not hold back while telling Metro where and why things are going wrong. Aerobridges The airport authorities have yet to figure out how to ensure that an adequate number of aerobridges are available for domestic operations, where passenger traffic surged almost 26 per cent in 2016-17 over the previous year. The international wing, where growth in traffic has been stunted, has aerobridges that remain unused for most of the day. "This problem can be fixed easily. The authorities should create a glass corridor between the aerobridge gates and the security hold, where passengers wait to board flights," Kapoor said. "The corridors should have separate exit/entry points for domestic and international operations. Only the door for the relevant section would be opened to allow passengers to get in or out of a flight." The integrated terminal has 18 aerobridges, three of which are for common use. According to airport officials, sharing all 18 aerobridges is difficult because of the involvement of multiple agencies such as immigration. But Kapoor said the system was already in use at airports, including Mumbai. Announcements The public address system at the city airport has two defects that inconveniences passengers: unclear sound and lack of individual announcements from the boarding gates. "The announcement system needs to improve. The acoustics seem to be not good and so the sound is unclear. There is a lot of echo," Kapoor said, citing complaints from Vistara passengers. Also, there are no boarding alerts from specific gates. The boarding announcement for a flight from a particular gate is made through the general public address system, which passengers tend to miss. "Even silent airports like Delhi have boarding-gate announcements," Kapoor said. Washrooms The washrooms at Calcutta airport are often found falling short of basic sanitation standards. "I have found a washroom flush not working on more than one occasion, a problem that points to poor plumbing or supervision," the Vistara honcho said. Floors of washrooms are sometimes mopped so carelessly that they remain wet. Water leakage is an issue too. "The new terminal has a good design but amenities and sanitation need to improve," Kapoor said. Tarmac congestion Flights parked in the remote bays often get delayed when coaches carrying passengers from the terminal get stuck in the congestion on the tarmac, Kapoor pointed out. "The coaches can't move freely through the tarmac because of too much traffic that is also a safety hazard. Flights get held up because of this and passengers complain about this to us," he said. "A restricted zone like the airport tarmac must be managed better. Only then will coaches be able to move faster."