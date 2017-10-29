The Telegraph
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Calcutta > Envoy body handed to colleagues

Envoy body handed to colleagues
Our special correspondent

Ranchi: The body of Myanmar's consul-general in Calcutta, Pyi Soe, was handed over to consulate officials on Saturday to be taken to Calcutta by road.

The 49-year-old envoy died after his SUV skidded while trying to avoid a speeding bike and got crushed by a truck on GT Road in Giridih, Jharkhand, on Friday morning.

His widow Nyo Aou, 38, personal assistant Tintuang, 40, and driver Bipin Singh, 51, are recovering at Ranchi's Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Superspecialty Hospital. Doctors said their condition was stable.

Jharkhand chief secretary Rajbala Verma, who visited the hospital around 1pm, expressed satisfaction over the treatment.

"According to unconfirmed information, Soe's cremation is likely to be held in Calcutta on Monday. So, we are making arrangements for his widow to reach Calcutta tomorrow (Sunday). We will provide her medical assistance during her travel to Calcutta," a source at the Ranchi hospital said.

Giridih civil surgeon Kamlesh Prasad said the envoy's body was sent to Calcutta in an air-conditioned ambulance.

"Two senior officials from the Myanmar consulate came in the morning to complete the formalities and take the body. They left (with the body) at 10am by road," said Gyan Prakash Minz, the SDO of Dumri in Giridih, where the accident occurred.

Soe died within minutes of being rushed to a hospital in Dumri.

 More stories in Calcutta

  • The English hurrah
  • Campus entry curb for student safety
  • Good game, electric ambience
  • When all roads led to Salt Lake stadium
  • The comfort of crowds
  • Youth from city drowns in Digha
  • Sting claims two lives
  • Noise demon back
  • Pirates, cops in water war
  • The House Where Nivedita Lived
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  