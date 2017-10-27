Draped in Brazil colours

Sekharendu Dutta flanked by his son Soubhagya and son-in-law Jyoti Roy in front of his BC Block house on Wednesday morning. (Saradindu Chaudhury) It’s not just the Salt Lake stadium that has become a corner of Brazil. A resident of BC Block has draped his two-storeyed house and car in the country’s flags. “It is actually the doing of my 12-year-old son,” smiles Sekharendu Dutta. The owner of Caught ‘N’ Bowled restaurant at City Centre had gone to Brazil in 2014 for the World Cup and come back with ample souvenirs. Dutta had witnessed the funereal gloom that had enveloped the nation when the team had crashed out in the semifinal against Germany. “I had tickets only to the other semi-final but I was sure of catching Brazil in action in the final. It was thoroughly disappointing to travel all the way to Brazil and not see my favourite team on the field.” So watching the cubs get past the German juniors seated in the stands in Salt Lake was “very satisfying”. With the semi-final shifting to Calcutta at the last minute, both father and son were delighted to get a second chance to shout their lungs out for Paulinho and company. Soubhagya, a Class VII student of The Heritage School, bunked classes on Wednesday. “What was I to do? Our school is till 4.30pm. The match was to start from 5pm.” Brazil’s journey to the final may have been blocked by England but the Duttas plan to keep the flags flying. “They will play in the third place decider on Saturday,” Sekharendu points out. Sudeshna Banerjee