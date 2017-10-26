DLitt from CU awaits Mamata

Calcutta: Calcutta University will confer DLitt (honoris causa) on chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her "literary and social work".

The syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, took the decision at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The university will confer the honorary degree on Mamata at the next convocation, scheduled for January 11.

"We have decided to award DLitt to chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her literary and social work. She has consented to grace the occasion.... She will also deliver the convocation address," vice-chancellor Sonali Chakravorti Banerjee said.

This is the first time in Calcutta University's history that a serving chief minister is being awarded an honorary DLitt.

In April 2007, when the Left Front was in power, the university had conferred an honorary doctorate of law on former chief minister Jyoti Basu in recognition of his contribution to politics and society.

At the last convocation of CU, held in November 2015, social scientist and historian Sanjay Subrahmanyam, Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj and poet Joy Goswami were awarded honorary DLitt.

Film-makers Shyam Benegal and Mrinal Sen, and economist Bimal Jalan are among the earlier recipients.