Director leaves from SRFTI gate

Panchasayar: The director of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) refused to enter the campus on Wednesday as students turned down her request to call off an agitation against the expulsion of 14 students so that the institute, shut since October 16, could be reopened. The students demanded that the director, Debamitra Mitra, revoke the expulsion order before reopening the institute. The students were expelled on October 16 after they refused to move out of a common hostel and shift to a new girls' hostel. The girls-only hostel was built after several complaints of sexual assault, a senior teacher said. The authorities argued that the segregation of living space was necessary to ensure the security of the girls but the students saw it as an act of moral policing. The expelled students wrote to Mitra on Tuesday, requesting her to revoke the "expulsion from the hostel and debarment from participation in the academic course". The girls said they would shift to the new hostel as soon as their demand was met. Mitra advised the students to shift to the hostel and withdraw the blockade so that she could open the institute, without which a fresh order could not be issued. The agitating students, on the other hand, demanded that the protest would be called off only after the expulsion order was revoked. Mitra had to leave from the institute gates.