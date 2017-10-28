The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Dengue toll in CMC belt rises by two in 24 hours
A Staff Reporter

Behala: A 55-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man died of dengue at CMRI Hospital within 24 hours of each other, taking the number of confirmed deaths in the current outbreak within the Calcutta Municipal Corporation area to double figures.

Gautam Sarkar, who had been hospitalised five days ago in "a very critical condition", died at 7pm on Friday.

The previous night, Mita Chaudhuri of Behala died in the same hospital of "dengue shock syndrome" along with "cardio-respiratory failure" and "acute haemorrhagic pancreatitis". She used to live in a two-storey house on AK Paul Road, a pocket of Ward 128 that has become a dengue hotbed.

Mita had been mentioned in a Metro report on Friday that highlighted the many mosquito breeding sites in her neighbourhood. "Her blood platelet count was 1.9 lakh at the time of her admission on October 21," said Joydip Dutta, Mita's son-in-law. "Her condition worsened on October 24. We were told that her platelet count had dipped to 40,000 and her organs were failing."

Neighbours of the Chaudhuri family said they had noticed little civic urgency in combating the outbreak despite a spurt in the number of dengue cases over the past couple of weeks.

"Every time there is a report of a resident testing positive for dengue, civic workers arrive to spray larvicide and fumigate the patient's place of residence. They maybe cover a few more houses in the vicinity," said Biswanath Bhadra, who lives next door.

When a CMC team visited the locality this morning, they found mosquito larvae at more than 10 spots, including a drain and a log in front of Bhadra's house where rainwater had accumulated.

