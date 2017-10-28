Cop and clerk held for bribery

Barrackpore: A police officer of the rank of assistant sub-inspector and a clerk at Barrackpore court were arrested on Friday by the anti-corruption branch for allegedly seeking a bribe to release a vehicle that had been seized.

Police said Soumen Singha Roy, an officer posted at Jagaddal police station in North 24-Parganas, had impounded a milk van on October 14 after it was involved in a road accident. "Singha Roy asked for Rs 12,000 from the owner of the vehicle, Joydeb Hazra," a source said.

Singha Roy had introduced Hazra to law clerk Animesh Roy, saying he would "take care" of the court case.