CID app to spot fake doctors

Calcutta: The state CID will soon launch a mobile app to help people check if a doctor is genuine by just keying in the registration number.

The app will cross-check it with the database of registered doctors in the state.

The CID has sought the health department's help to access the database.

The CID has arrested more than 20 fake doctors over the past few months from across the city and outskirts.

Some were even attached to reputable hospitals in the city.

"The idea is to make people aware of fake doctors... we want people to know who is a genuine doctor and who is a fake," Rajesh Kumar, additional director general of police (CID), told Metro.

"The CID is jointly working on the project with the West Bengal Medical Council. We are trying to introduce this feature soon."

The app will be part of the CID's existing app, Suraksha Sathi.

An officer attached with the project said people can report a person with suspicious credentials through the app. The app will give people the option of posting visual evidence such as prescriptions, he said.

"An official complaint has to be given in writing, though," the officer said.