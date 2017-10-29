Campus entry curb for student safety

Calcutta: The state government has asked all schools to bar the entry into campus of conductors and drivers of buses ferrying students and get police to check antecedents of every contractual employee before or after recruitment. The school education department issued the guidelines on Thursday to ensure the "safety and security" of the students on campus. The government has made it clear that steps, including revocation of the no-objection certificate issued by the school education department/directorate, "may be taken by the authorities concerned if gross violation of these guidelines is found in any school". The guidelines have been prepared keeping in mind a series of security lapses leading to serious consequences at schools. In the latest of such incidents, a Class II student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon was found murdered at the institute an hour after his father had dropped him in the morning. The guidelines read: "Antecedents of school bus conductors and drivers should be verified through the police department and they should not be allowed to enter the school campus." The guidelines also read: "Police verification must be done before/after engaging contractual employees, providing different types of services in private schools." The government also wants the schools to bring their campuses, wherever possible, under CCTV surveillance. An education department official said all schools would have to implement the guidelines, which have covered several other issues, too. "We don't want to show any laxity in enforcing the guidelines. Although the ICSE council had issued a set of guidelines for private schools across the country, we want to make private schools operating out of Bengal aware about the measures we are introducing," the official said. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had on September 13 - four days after the tragedy at the Gurgaon school - asked all affiliated institutes to state the steps taken to ensure students' safety on their respective campuses. In the central Calcutta school, a youth apparently in the guise of working under a contractor overseeing civil works in a girls' school, entered the campus and started teasing the girls. The school staff chased him after the girls raised the alarm. The youth died after he fell while trying to flee through the terrace by scaling a mango tree.